Temporary Lane Closure on U.S. 29 in Concord This Week

CHARLOTTE – Crews will temporarily close one lane on U.S. 29 North near Church Street in Concord this week to install and tie in a gas line in conjunction with the I-85 widening project in Cabarrus County.

The right lane will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 and will open by 5 a.m. Friday, June 23. The lane closure will begin south of the intersection, continuing past NorthEast Medical Center.

Law enforcement will be on site to help direct traffic through the closure.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.