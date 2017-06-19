Police: Mother caught on camera trying to suffocate baby at hospital

A woman is accused of trying to smother her 12-month-old baby at Levine Children's Hospital over the weekend.

The woman, identified by police as 32-year-old Maggie Dixon, was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Dixon was alone with her son when hospital staff was alerted in abnormalities and fluctuations in the baby's breathing patterns. That's when police say the staff checked on the infant and pulled surveillance video.

Dixon was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

The infant remains at CMC Levine Children's Hospital with family members. The Department of Social Services will be assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

