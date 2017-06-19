Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media ban

According to the Hickory Police Department, 41-year-old Bradley Dwayne Davis is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Shamar Rashad Wilson in the parking lot of Frankie's Pizza and Alessio's Lounge and Grill.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
The Rowan County Board of Elections says the filing will begin at noon Friday and last through the following Friday, July 21, at noon.More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites.More >>
Deputies say neighbors discovered the body next to a truck in a soybean field on Hurst Cemetery Lane.More >>
