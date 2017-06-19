Chesterfield County man found dead in soybean field

The truck Short's body was found next to (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)

Chesterfield County deputies are trying to find out what happened to a man who was found dead in a soybean field Monday morning.

Farris M. Short, 63, of Deese Circle in Ruby, SC, was identified as the victim. He was found with a gunshot wound, lying next to a maroon pick-up truck. The field is located off of Hurst Cemetery Lane, a dead-end road surrounded by farmland.

The few people who live on Hurst Cemetery Lane say it is a very tight-knit community.

Neighbor Dwayne Moore said he noticed the pick-up truck at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. He thought it may be teenagers, as he says they often come out to the rural area.

“I shined my flashlight at the truck and didn’t see anything so I didn’t think anything of it,” Dwayne Moore said.

But by daylight, people who were headed to work made the disturbing discovery.

“There was a body lying next to the truck, door was shut, truck was not running,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said.

They say no cellphone or weapon was found and the gunshot wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.

“Normally we can hear because it’s so quiet, it’s just very odd,” Moore said. “We didn’t used to lock doors around here, but yeah I’ll be locking everything up now.”

Sheriff Brooks says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning. SLED was also on scene investigating.

This marks the sixth homicide in Chesterfield County this year.

“That’s extremely high for us, we have gone five or six years without a homicide so we are extremely concerned, but none of them are related,” Brooks said.

Sheriff Brooks says they have made five arrests out of the six homicides so far.

