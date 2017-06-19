Body found in field in Chesterfield County identified

The truck Short's body was found next to (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)

A dead man found in Chesterfield County Monday has been identified by the sheriff as 63-year-old Farris M. Short.

Deputies say neighbors discovered Short's body next to a truck in a soybean field on Hurst Cemetery Lane.

Sheriff Jay Brooks says Short, of Ruby, S.C., appeared to have a gunshot wound.

No possible motives have been released. Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide and say an autopsy is scheduled.

