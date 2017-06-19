Body found in field in Chesterfield County - | WBTV Charlotte

Body found in field in Chesterfield County

(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV) (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A body was found in Chesterfield County Monday, prompting a homicide investigation.

Deputies say neighbors discovered the body next to a truck in a soybean field on Hurst Cemetery Lane. 

Sheriff Brooks says the body is a middle-aged white man, who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

No names or possible motives have been released. 

An autopsy is scheduled. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly