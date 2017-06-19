Applications available for Salisbury Citizen's Academy

The weekly classes are held at different city facilities each Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and start on Sept. 7. The classes will graduate on Nov. 2.More >>
The Rowan County Board of Elections says the filing will begin at noon Friday and last through the following Friday, July 21, at noon.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the wreck occurred just before 4 p.m. on Cherry Road near Automall Parkway in front of a Cook Out.More >>
“Tell all my friends and family to stay in North Myrtle because Myrtle Beach isn't safe for families anymore,” posted retiree Bob Pisani.More >>
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-85 at mile marker 64 near China Grove, closing the road four miles south of Exit 68, U.S. 29.More >>
