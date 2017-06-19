Applications available for Salisbury Citizen's Academy

The city of Salisbury is inviting residents to apply for the 2017 Citizen's Academy, a ten-week academy highlighting city operations.

The weekly classes are held at different city facilities each Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and start on Sept. 7. The classes will graduate on Nov. 2.

"Participants will enjoy a hands-on, inside view of city operations, resulting in a better understanding of how and why Salisbury provides its services," city officials say.

City officials say the class is free and limited to the public but is limited to 20 people.

Applications are available online at www.salisburync.gov. Those interested can also call the clerk's office at 704-638-5233 or email kblake@salisburync.gov.

Residents must be 16 years old to participate.

The application deadline is July 21.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.