Filing for notice of candidacy in municipal elections begins Friday in Rowan County

Notice of candidacy in the November 7 Municipal Elections may be filed beginning Friday in Rowan County.

The Rowan County Board of Elections says the filing will begin at noon Friday and last through the following Friday, July 21, at noon.

"All candidates in the following municipalities should file with the Rowan County Board of Elections, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd., West, Suite D10, Salisbury, NC 28147 (West End Plaza): China Grove, Cleveland, East Spencer, Faith, Granite Quarry, Kannapolis (residents living in Rowan County), Landis, Rockwell, Salisbury, and Spencer," the board says.

Candidates must be residents and qualified voters in the town or city where they file for office.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the elections office at 704-216-8140.

