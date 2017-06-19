Social media reaction to Myrtle Beach violence shows growing image problem

A series of shootings that left eight people injured in Myrtle Beach this weekend is underscoring that city’s growing image problem as a family friendly vacation spot.

Social media reaction to the shootings has been critical of the city and its mayor, John Rhodes.

“Tell all my friends and family to stay in North Myrtle because Myrtle Beach isn't safe for families anymore,” posted retiree Bob Pisani. “Not like it was 7 or 8 years ago. Went down the Boardwalk today. Bad vibes. Won't even think of going there after sundown. Rhodes gotta go.”

“I've said it before and I'll say it again,” posted Neal Duffie. “We will never return to MB until the city gets this...under control.”

Here’s what people are saying on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites:

Regis von Wagner: “Good idea for vacation is to stay away from Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach beach once was a really nice vacation destination. Today it is a dump. Maybe this will help get the word out.”

the video of the shooting that happened last night on the strip is wild. Myrtle Beach really is a crazy place. — brian knight (@thginkb) June 18, 2017

Laura Wiggins Russell: “We came home early from our vacation Friday from Myrtle Beach because of all the junk that was going on. It was white kids, black kids and Hispanic kids doing all crowding up the streets all night long. They were loud disrespectful and had no fear of the law. The cops were extremely out numbered. During the day all these kids were running the families off the beach because of girls taking their tops off and kids being drunk. It ruined our family vacation. We will not return to Myrtle Beach.”

Kenny Rutherford: “Welcome to Murder Beach! Precisely why I haven't been there in many years. The young thugs have taken it over and now it is not a desirable destination for myself and many others. People wonder why there is so much racial tension in the US. Here is a prime example.”

Michael S Ford: “Rhodes thinks he has a top not tourist town?...No Bro, you got a town that I very rarely visit, and I'm only five miles away...I even drive around it now.”

David Byers: “My family and I got back from our yearly vacation to MB a couple of weeks ago...While leaving a restaurant I was accosted by a man that claimed his car was broke down and wanted assistance. I got a bad vibe from the guy and noticed his car was in an area off from the street alone near some empty broken down buildings...It felt like a set up. He became upset, verbal, and crowded me, it almost turned bad. I asked him to step away which he did. Never have I had anything like that happen in MB. It has always felt like a safe place but that has changed. I will not be back to MB next year. This video confirms that decision.”