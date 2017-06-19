Crash shuts down part of I-85 in Rowan County

A wreck shut down part of Interstate 85 southbound in Rowan County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-85 at mile marker 64 near China Grove, closing the road four miles south of Exit 68, U.S. 29. By 7:55 a.m., only one lane remained closed.

The Department of Transportation expects to have the roadway fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Officials says commuters can take Exit 68 and continue to the U.S. 29 South connector for 10 miles to reaccess I-85.

