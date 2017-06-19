BLOG: Tropics are heating up...

Hurricane season began on June 1. We’ve been quiet so far. Now, we suddenly have two storms to watch!

Neither of them have a name right now. However, that could change quickly. The first storm is Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. It is located just north of French Guiana. This one has a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation over the next 5 days. It currently has winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 23 mph. This one will likely hug the coast of South America for the next few days.

The next area of disturbed weather is just to the east of the Yucatan Peninsula. It’s pretty disorganized right now but that will likely change as it makes progress over the Yucatan Peninsula and out into the south or central Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

On Monday or Tuesday, a tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form. There is an 80% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation over the next 5 days. This one has the better chance of impacting the Gulf Coast and eventually the Carolinas.

Check out the spaghetti plot. Models aren’t totally agreeing but the most likely path seems to be to the north or slightly west of north. Where exactly it goes will determine if and when we would be impacted. Either way, most models are bringing in some type of tropical moisture by the end of this week or into next weekend.

Stay tuned! We’ll keep you posted on the latest.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.