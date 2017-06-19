Body of man in wheelchair found inside burning Maiden home

A man found dead inside a burning home in Maiden Sunday night has been identified as 58-year-old Terry Brice.

Firefighters arrived around 10:45 p.m. to a home on Gilly Road with thick black smoke showing. Firefighters say after extinguishing the flames, they found Brice's body inside.

Brice's mother, who also lived at the home, was not there at the time. She said her son was in a wheelchair due to a stroke. Investigators say the thick smoke would have made it hard for anyone to escape the home.

The family said they were told a cigarette may have sparked the fire.

The SBI has also been called to assist, and the Red Cross is assisting Brice's mother.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.