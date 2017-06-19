Body found inside burning Maiden home

A man was found inside a burning home in Maiden Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived around 10:45 p.m. to a home on Gilly Road with thick black smoke showing. Firefighters say after extinguishing the flames, they found the body of a man believed to be in his late 50s inside.

A woman who also lived at the home was not there at the time.

The cause remains under investigation.

The SBI has also been called to assist.

