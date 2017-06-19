One man dead, another behind bars after west Charlotte hit-and-run

A man is dead and another behind bars after a hit-and-run in west Charlotte Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 11:31 p.m. in the 3900 block of Freedom Drive. A witness told police a white SUV ran a red light on Ashley Road, turned onto Freedom Drive and struck the pedestrian. Medic pronounced that pedestrian, later identified as 51-year-old Timothy Malcolm Cherry, dead at the scene.

Police asked the public to be on the lookout for the SUV, believed to be a white Honda Pilot, stating it would have damage to the left and a fog light would be missing.

Early Monday, police say 52-year-old Jerry Lynn Helms was arrested with the help of the Lancaster and Chester County Sheriff's Offices. He was transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with felony hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

