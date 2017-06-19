Man dead, white SUV being sought in west Charlotte hit-and-run

A man is dead after being struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in west Charlotte Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 11:31 p.m. in the 3900 block of Freedom Drive.

A witness told police a white SUV ran a red light on Ashley Road, turned onto Freedom Drive and struck the pedestrian. Medic pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene.

The SUV, believed to be a white Honda Pilot, was last seen driving south on Interstate 85, police say. The SUV will have damage to the left and a fog light will be missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The man's name will be released after his next of kin has been notified of his death.

