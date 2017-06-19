More storms possible? Deadly house fire investigation

Good morning! It is June 19th. Welcome to a new week...we're here to help you start it right. Kristen Miranda in for Christine this week...and it has been a busy night in the WBTV Newsroom.

First and foremost...maybe those loud storms passed over your house last night? We're getting the latest from Al Conklin who is back from vacation and will let us know what our chances are for more storms today.

A couple of breaking stories overnight...

Micah Smith is on the scene of a deadly hit and run accident in which a pedestrian was killed. This is in west Charlotte and she has the latest on the search for the driver.

Steve Ohnesorge was up late last night covering a deadly fire in Maiden for us...he was the first to break details of the story on social media and we will have the latest on what he has learned this morning.

Mark Davenport is in the Alert Center this morning and he is covering all angles of the attack outside of a London mosque. One person has died...several injured....one person arrested....and the case is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

This morning in Gaston County authorities will continue their search for a possible missing person near the Catawba River. Rescue teams searched after finding an abandoned wheelchair and fishing gear near the shore.

And we've learned the names of all of the sailors killed on a Navy destroyer...we are seeing their pictures...and learning of the North Carolina connection to the rescue.

A little consumer news for you this morning...a story Christine put together for you before she left for the week. If you are a person who can't give up a hamburger for a veggie burger, you'll want to see the new meat alternatives on the market now. Some say they taste as good as the real thing.

And wait until you see what happened to Tim Tebow's bat...it is a funny baseball fail.

Time to get ready to head into the studio. I hope you'll turn on WBTV when you wake up...there's much to tell you about!

-km