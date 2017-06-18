Deputies: Teen steals BB guns, ammunition from Denver Walmart; leads officials on chase

A teen has been arrested and charged in connection to stealing BB guns from a Denver Walmart and then leading police on a chase Sunday morning, deputies say.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 2:20 a.m. of a gold SUV leaving the Walmart located on North Carolina Highway 73 in Denver after stealing BB guns, CO2 cartridges and ammunition.

Deputies said the vehicle exited the Walmart parking lot and then headed onto NC 16 Highway. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail near the Highway 273 exit in Gaston County.

Four occupants were inside the SUV at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The four occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment, because they were all under the age of 18, according to deputies. Officials did not comment on the extent of their injuries.

Deputies said they found three stolen BB pistol boxes, one BB pistol, two boxes of CO2 cartridges and a container with 2,400 BB gun pellets inside the vehicle.

Eighty Xanax pills and 11 grams of marijuana were also seized from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Daniel Hugh Dockery, 17, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance schedule VI with the intent to manufacture, possession of a controlled substance schedule II with the intent to manufacture and speeding to elude arrest. Dockery was also charged with one misdemeanor count of not having a operator's license, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Dockery was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. Deputies say Dockery is expected to have his first court appearance in the Lincoln County District Court Monday.

The names of the other teens have not been released.

Officials have not said whether the three other teens involved will face any charges.

