More charges for sex offender

A registered sex offender who was arrested in May after he was discovered living near Salisbury High School is now facing more charges.

William Arthur Sturgeon, 43, was charged on Sunday for failure to register as a sex offender.

Sturgeon is now being held on a combined total bond of $275,000 for charges including resisting police, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of failing to register as a sex offender, one count of failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address, and failure to appear in court.

Two of the charges are from Iredell County.

Sturgeon's original sex offense conviction was out of state in 1996.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

