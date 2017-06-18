Man injured in north Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Man injured in north Charlotte shooting

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Sunday evening, MEDIC said. 

The shooting occurred around 6:18 p.m. in the 9300 block of Broken Pine Lane. Upon arrival, officers said a man was found with a gunshot wound. 

MEDIC said the person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Huntersville with life-threatening injuries. 

There have been no arrests made in this shooting, police say. 

No names have been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly