Man injured in north Charlotte shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Sunday evening, MEDIC said.

The shooting occurred around 6:18 p.m. in the 9300 block of Broken Pine Lane. Upon arrival, officers said a man was found with a gunshot wound.

MEDIC said the person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Huntersville with life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests made in this shooting, police say.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.