Statesville man wanted in deadly Hickory bar shooting arrested

A Statesville man wanted for murder in the fatal shooting outside a Hickory bar Saturday morning has been arrested.

According to the Hickory Police Department, 41-year-old Bradley Dwayne Davis is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Shamar Rashad Wilson in the parking lot of Frankie's Pizza and Alessio's Lounge and Grill on North Center Street.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. after the bar had closed.

Upon arrival, officers found Wilson in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said Wilson was a patron of Alessio's Lounge prior to the shooting.

Wilson was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Davis turned himself in Monday morning on murder charges. He is currently being held without bond.

It is unclear whether Davis and Wilson knew each other.

Davis was charged with second-degree murder in 1997 and served more than 16 years at the North Carolina Department of Corrections, documents show.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 828-261-2687.

