Statesville man being sought in homicide outside Hickory bar

A Statesville man is wanted for murder in the fatal shooting outside a Hickory bar Saturday morning, police said Sunday.

According to the Hickory Police Department, 41-year-old Bradley Dwayne Davis is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Shamar Rashad Wilson in the parking lot of Frankie's Pizza and Alessio's Lounge and Grill on North Center Street.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. after the bar had closed.

Upon arrival, officers found Wilson in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said Wilson was a patron of Alessio's Lounge prior to the shooting.

Wilson was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center where he later died.

A murder warrant has been issued for Davis. It is unclear whether Davis and Wilson knew each other.

If you know Davis' whereabouts, you're asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

