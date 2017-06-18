Teen wanted for several crimes, accused of cutting off monitor device arrested Sunday

A teen who was wanted for several crimes in the Charlotte area has been found Sunday after police say after he cut off his monitoring device.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 18-year-old Malik Danthony Medley cut off his electronic monitoring device on June 3. He was court-ordered to wear the device as a condition of his pretrial release.

Police said Medley was placed in custody Sunday.

Medley was wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen foods, felony conspiracy, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-TIPS, option 3.

