Motorcyclist killed in Rock Hill wreck, police say

One person was killed in a wreck in Rock Hill Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the wreck occurred just before 4 p.m. on Cherry Road near Automall Parkway in front of a Cook Out. Officers said the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Officers said one of the vehicles were turning when the crash occurred. Police are unsure at this time who struck the other vehicle. It is unclear whether speed was a factor in this wreck.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash. There were no other injuries reported in the wreck.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed.

No names have been released.

