Motorcyclist killed in Rock Hill identified

A man killed in a Rock Hill motorcycle crash Sunday has been identified by the York County coroner as 55-year-old Robert Armstrong.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on Cherry Road near Automall Parkway in front of a Cook Out.

A motorcycle and pickup truck were involved and officers said one of the vehicles was turning when the crash occurred.

Police are unsure at this time which vehicle struck the other. It is unclear whether speed was a factor in this wreck.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed.

A toxicology is pending.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.