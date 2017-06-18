Search underway for missing person on Catawba River

A search is ongoing for a missing person in Gaston County Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Rescue teams have been searching for a person on the Catawba River in Belmont since 4:30 p.m. Police said they are treating the incident as a "possible" crime scene because they don't know where the person is.

Rescue teams at Catawba river in Belmont searching for possible missing person. Wheelchair abandoned at left of pic pic.twitter.com/6YRwMSgAXX — Kristen Hampton WBTV (@KHamptonWBTV) June 18, 2017

An empty wheelchair could be seen inches from the river along with a tackle box, poles and a net. Witnesses told police the wheelchair has been empty since 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The dive team with the Charlotte Fire Department searched all over the landing and with SONAR equipment, but have not found anything, crews said.

Dale's Boat Landing has been closed while rescuers search for the person and investigate the area, police said.

No other information has been released.

