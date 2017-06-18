Search continues for missing person on Catawba River

A search is underway for a missing person on the Catawba River in Gaston County.

Belmont police were called to the Kevin Lifton Riverfront Park Boat Landing around 1:40 p.m. where they found a wheelchair with several fishing rods and gear. A search ensued for the owner in the water and on the shore line.

Police said they are treating the incident as a "possible" crime scene because they don't know where the person is.

Rescue teams at Catawba river in Belmont searching for possible missing person. Wheelchair abandoned at left of pic pic.twitter.com/6YRwMSgAXX — Kristen Hampton WBTV (@KHamptonWBTV) June 18, 2017

Witnesses told police the wheelchair had been empty since 7:30 Sunday morning.

The dive team with the Charlotte Fire Department searched all over the landing and with SONAR equipment, but have not found anything, crews said.

The boat landing has been closed as rescuers search for the person and investigate the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-866-3300.

