Search continues for missing person on Catawba River - | WBTV Charlotte

Search continues for missing person on Catawba River

(Kristen Hampton/WBTV) (Kristen Hampton/WBTV)
(Kristen Hampton/WBTV) (Kristen Hampton/WBTV)
(John Sparks/WBTV) (John Sparks/WBTV)
BELMONT, NC (WBTV) -

A search is underway for a missing person on the Catawba River in Gaston County.

Belmont police were called to the Kevin Lifton Riverfront Park Boat Landing around 1:40 p.m. where they found a wheelchair with several fishing rods and gear. A search ensued for the owner in the water and on the shore line.

Police said they are treating the incident as a "possible" crime scene because they don't know where the person is.

Witnesses told police the wheelchair had been empty since 7:30 Sunday morning. 

The dive team with the Charlotte Fire Department searched all over the landing and with SONAR equipment, but have not found anything, crews said.  

The boat landing has been closed as rescuers search for the person and investigate the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-866-3300.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly