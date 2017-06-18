Person missing on Catawba River found

A person missing on the Catawba River in Gaston County has been found.

Belmont police were called to the Kevin Lifton Riverfront Park Boat Landing around 1:40 p.m. Sunday where they found a wheelchair with several fishing rods and gear. A search ensued for the owner in the water and on the shore line.

Tuesday, Belmont police said the owner of the property was found and was safe. "He recently had a medical procedure and left the boat landing without his belongings due to an emergency," police said.

Officers were initially treating the incident as a "possible" crime scene because they didn't know where the person was.

Rescue teams at Catawba river in Belmont searching for possible missing person. Wheelchair abandoned at left of pic pic.twitter.com/6YRwMSgAXX — Kristen Hampton WBTV (@KHamptonWBTV) June 18, 2017

Witnesses told police the wheelchair had been empty since 7:30 Sunday morning.

The dive team with the Charlotte Fire Department searched all over the landing and with SONAR equipment.

The boat landing was closed as rescuers searched and investigated the area.

