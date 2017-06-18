Person injured in Huntersville motorcycle wreck, MEDIC says

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck in Huntersville Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

The two-vehicle wrecked occurred around 4:16 p.m. in the 10000 block of Beatties Ford Road just south of Hambright Road. The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. that the patient has serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

*Beatties Ford Rd Update* Accident involves a motorcycle versus car. A single patient with serious but non life-threatening injuries. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 18, 2017

It is unclear whether speed was a factor in this crash.

No other information has been released.

