Person injured in Huntersville motorcycle wreck, MEDIC says

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck in Huntersville Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said. 

The two-vehicle wrecked occurred around 4:16 p.m. in the 10000 block of Beatties Ford Road just south of Hambright Road. The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. that the patient has serious, but non life-threatening injuries. 

It is unclear whether speed was a factor in this crash. 

No other information has been released. 

