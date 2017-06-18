Man shot, killed outside west Charlotte apartment identified

A man shot and killed in a west Charlotte apartment complex Sunday afternoon has been identified by police as 21-year-old Zachary Finch.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Farmer Street around 1:27 p.m. Officers arrived to find Finch in the front yard of an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

CMPD said they are investigating his death as a homicide. So far, Charlotte has had 43 homicides in 2017.

It is unclear whether Finch and the shooter knew each other.

Finch's family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-334-1600.

