Man shot, killed outside west Charlotte apartment, homicide investigation underway

A man was shot and killed in a west Charlotte apartment complex Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Officers tweeted about the incident around 1:49 p.m.

CMPD is investigating a death investigation at the 2300 block of Farmer Street. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 18, 2017

Upon arrival, police said they found a man lying in the front yard of an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Barringer Elementary School is located near where the shooting occurred.

CMPD said they are investigating this death as a homicide. So far, Charlotte has had 43 homicides in 2017.

It is unclear whether the shooter and victim knew each other.

No names have been released.

