One shot in west Charlotte, death investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC

Police said they were conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Officers tweeted about the incident around 1:49 p.m. 

MEDIC said at least one person was shot. 

WBTV is trying to learn more information. 

No other information has been released. 

