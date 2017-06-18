Person injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

One person received minor injuries in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on Lasalle Street at Jennings Street.

Police said one person was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital by MEDIC, police say.

Officers said one person has been arrested.

No names have been released.

