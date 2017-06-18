Truck crashes into southeast Charlotte power pole, causes power outages

A single-vehicle crash caused multiple power outages in southeast Charlotte Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Idlewild Road near Valley Grove Road. Police say a black truck ran off the road and into a ditch. The truck then struck a power pole, which knocked down power lines and caused multiple power outages Sunday, officers said.

According to Duke Energy's power outage map, the estimated time of restoration is around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital, but did not say the extent of the driver's injuries.

It is unclear whether alcohol or speed were factors in this crash.

The road was shut down for some time Sunday morning. Officials did not say what time the road had reopened.

No other information has been released.

