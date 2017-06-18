Fire heavily damages Salisbury home, no injuries reported - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire heavily damages Salisbury home, no injuries reported

(Fred Craft/WBTV) (Fred Craft/WBTV)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured when a fire heavily damaged a Salisbury home Sunday morning. 

The fire occurred around 6 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr Avenue. 

It is unclear what started the fire. Officials have not said whether anyone was home at the time of the fire. 

No other information has been released. 

