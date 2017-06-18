Deputies: Search underway for escaped Davidson Co inmate, considered 'dangerous'

A Davidson County Detention Center inmate assaulted a female detention officer and escaped from the jail Saturday night, deputies say.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Benjamin Lee Small, of Thomasville, escaped around 10:20 p.m.

Deputies said Small assaulted the officer when she was performing her duties, leaving her with serious physical injuries. During the assault, Small took the officer's keys along with other items, according to deputies.

Deputies say a foot pursuit began with detention officers, but Small was able to escape the jail. Warrants were obtained for Small on the charges of assault inflicting physical injury to a detention officer, escape from a local jail and common law robbery.

Small is considered dangerous , the sheriff's office said.

Small was last seen on West 2nd Street behind the jail, the sheriff's office said.

Small is described as a white male, 5-foot-1, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Deputies said Small has a tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo on his right arm.

If you know Small's whereabouts or if you see him, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

