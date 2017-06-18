Man seriously injured in Gaston Co hit-and-run, driver being sought

A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Gastonia Sunday morning.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at the intersection of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street.

Police said 58-year-old William David McFalls was crossing West Garrison Boulevard when he was struck. Witnesses said McFalls was struck by a small silver or gray sedan traveling west on West Garrison Boulevard.

Officers said the driver did not stop and continued traveling west on West Garrison Boulevard.

McFalls was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, but then later airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle should have front end damage.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run, you're asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

