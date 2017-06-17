Firefighters and police respond to call at Rowan Detention Center

A large number of firefighters and police officers responded to the Rowan County Detention Center on Liberty Street on Saturday night to investigate a possible structure fire.

When firefighters arrived just after 8:30, they didn't find any obvious fire conditions, but did see a light haze of smoke.

There was a large police presence standing by to keep the streets clear and in the event that the detention center would need to be evacuated.

Officials determined that there may have been an electrical issue that caused the smoke and no evacuation was necessary.

