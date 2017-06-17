Three extricated in Rock Hill crash, firefighters say

Three people were injured in a serious wreck in Rock Hill Saturday afternoon.

According to the Rock Hill Fire Department, the crash occurred on Albright Road in front of a Citgo convenience store.

Firefighters tweeted around 5 p.m. that three people had to be extricated from the wreck. Officials have not said what time the crash occurred.

Units are clearing from a vehicle accident with entrapment on Albright Rd. 3 patients extricated pic.twitter.com/5TPTgVd6A9 — Rock Hill SC FD (@RockHillSCFire) June 17, 2017

Witnesses said that two vehicles were racing at the time of the crash.

According from pictures on scene, it appears that part of the Citgo convenience store parking lot was blocked off by crime scene tape.

The three victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, but the extent of their injuries are unknown, Rock Hill police said.

No other information has been released.

