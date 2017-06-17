Kannapolis man found guilty of several felony charges

Emmanuel Alexander Parrish of Kannapolis was convicted last week by a jury in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of firearm by a convicted felon, felony carrying a concealed gun, and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Following the jury’s guilty verdict, Judge Susan E. Bray sentenced Parrish to a minimum of 15 months to a maximum of 27 months in prison.

On April 6, 2016, a deputy saw a black SUV run a stop sign at the intersection of Blackwelder Street and Main Street in Kannapolis. The deputy had to apply his brakes to avoid hitting the black SUV.

The deputy initiated a vehicle stop and approached the driver, later identified as Parrish. The deputy smelled an odor of marijuana and Parrish stated that he had already smoked it all.

Parrish stated that the vehicle was registered to his mother but that he drives and maintains the vehicle as if it were his own.

The deputy requested Parrish to step out of the vehicle and another deputy arrived for assistance. Deputies located a pair of shoes which appeared to have marijuana crumbs in them and a loaded revolver near the middle console.

Parrish had previously been convicted of misdemeanor carry a concealed gun, felony possession of cocaine, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, among other convictions.

Cook stated that “she appreciated the dedication of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould in the prosecution of the case, along with the thorough investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.” Cook stated that “the prosecution of convicted felons who illegally possess firearms in our community continues to be a priority for her office.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.