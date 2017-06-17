Police: Man struck by vehicle, found lying on top of vehicle that struck him

A 65-year-old man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in York County Saturday morning.

According to the York Police Department, the incident occurred around 4:36 a.m. on East Liberty Street near the Devinney Road intersection.

Upon arrival, police said the man was found lying on top of the vehicle that had struck him.

Officers said the man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was reported in critical, but stable condition.

Police suspect the driver and the man were both under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the wreck.

It is unclear whether any charges will be filed.

No other information has been released.

