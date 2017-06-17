Investigation leads to multi-year suspension for UNC Charlotte fraternity

Sigma Phi Epsilon at UNC Charlotte was suspended in May after an investigation showed the fraternity engaged in hazing. (Source: John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - In response to acts of hazing, a fraternity at UNC Charlotte has been suspended for the next four years.

A UNC Charlotte spokeswoman said Thursday that the suspension began May 23 after an investigation determined the hazing took place at Sigma Phi Epsilon earlier this spring.

An investigation into the fraternity’s actions opened after anonymous sources reported in April the hazing occurred during the chapter’s spring 2017 new member education and initiation process.

Buffie Stephens, the university spokeswoman, said the acts included physical abuse, degrading or humiliating games and activities, as well as coerced consumption of alcohol and food. Hazing also included coerced physical activity.

Some of the activities allegedly happened at the fraternity’s off-campus house, Stephens said in an email.

Sigma Phi Epsilon accepted responsibility and is suspended until Aug. 15, 2021, the university said.

The university said no students filed charges against the fraternity, and campus police did not investigate. Off-campus incidents fall under Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s jurisdiction.