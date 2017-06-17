No injuries reported in uptown Charlotte hit-in-run

No one was injured in a hit-and-run in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 7:20 a.m. on West 4th Street and South Church Street.

Parts of West 4th Street was shut down for a short time Saturday morning, but police have not said whether the closure was due to the wreck.

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in this hit-and-run.

No other information has been released.

