No injuries reported in uptown Charlotte hit-in-run

No one was injured in a hit-and-run in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 7:20 a.m. on West 4th Street and South Church Street. 

Parts of West 4th Street was shut down for a short time Saturday morning, but police have not said whether the closure was due to the wreck. 

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in this hit-and-run. 

No other information has been released. 

