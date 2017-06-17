Police: Man shot in arm in northwest Charlotte

A man received minor injuries in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Catherine Simmons Avenue and Cluster Street. Upon arrival, officers said they could not find a victim.

Police said a man then showed up to Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy a short time later with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The man has non-life threatening injuries, police say.

No one has been arrested in this shooting.

It is unclear whether this was a random incident.

