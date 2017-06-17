Police: Man flees from traffic stop, facing charges

A man has been arrested after he fled from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 29-year-old Brent Franklin was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting a public officer.

Officers said they found a stolen vehicle around 9:40 p.m on Ikea Boulevard. Franklin then jumped and fled from the vehicle, police said.

CMPD tweeted about the incident around 10:34 p.m.

Suspect in custody after running from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle in the University area. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 17, 2017

No other information has been released.

