Police: Man flees from traffic stop, facing charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man has been arrested after he fled from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday night. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 29-year-old Brent Franklin was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. 

Officers said they found a stolen vehicle around 9:40 p.m on Ikea Boulevard. Franklin then jumped and fled from the vehicle, police said. 

CMPD tweeted about the incident around 10:34 p.m.

No other information has been released. 

