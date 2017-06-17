Person shot, killed outside Hickory bar, homicide investigation underway

One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Hickory bar Saturday morning.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting occurred outside Alessio's Lounge and Grill on North Center Street after closing time.

Police say a homicide investigation is underway. Officers don't believe this shooting was random.

There have been no arrests made in this shooting.

No names have been released.

