Man shot, killed outside Hickory bar, homicide investigation underway

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Hickory bar Saturday morning.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. outside of Frankie's Pizza and Alessio's Lounge and Grill on North Center Street after closing time.

Upon arrival, officers found 37-year-old Shamar Rashad Wilson in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said Rashad was a patron of Alessio's Lounge prior to the shooting.

Wilson was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police say a homicide investigation is underway. Officers don't believe this shooting was random, but say there is no known connection between Rashad and the shooter.

There have been no arrests made in this shooting.

