Man charged with murder in fatal shooting outside west Charlotte convenience store

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery and fatal shooting that began in a parking lot of a convenience store in west Charlotte last Friday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 24-year-old Lex Chisolm was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened June 9 around 9:28 p.m. in the parking lot of a Exxon station in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.

Cornelius Drayton, 37, died Thursday at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia from injuries sustained in the shooting, police say.

Officers said Drayton and Chisolm knew each other.

Police said several people met outside the Exxon station to conduct a drug sale. Officers said an altercation took place between three people who were inside a Honda Accord and then shots were fired.

The driver of the Honda Accord then drove away from the store while being chased by a second vehicle, CMPD said. Police said shots were then fired between the two vehicles.

Two of the three people inside the vehicle were shot, according to police.

Both of the victims were taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia with life-threatening gunshot wounds, officers said. Police said one of the victims was then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

