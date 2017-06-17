Lightning may have caused Salisbury home fire

The Red Cross is helping four adults after a fire heavily damaged their Salisbury home.

Firefighters got the call just after 9 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Owl Drive in the Hope Hill subdivision near Gheen Road. When crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames, firefighters said.

Officials said that the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike. Strong thunderstorms were in the area at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.

