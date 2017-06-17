Lightning may have caused fire that damaged Salisbury home

The Red Cross is helping four adults after fire heavily damaged their home. Firefighters got the call just after 9:00 pm to a home in the 200 block of Owl Drive in the Hope Hill subdivision.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Catherine Simmons Avenue and Cluster Street. Upon arrival, officers said they could not find a victim.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 7:20 a.m. on West 4th Street and South Church Street.More >>
According to Hickory Police, the shooting occurred at Alessios Lounge and Grille on North Center Street after closing time.More >>
Ronald Myers, 72, was last seen on the 8000 block of Charter Oaks Lane around 4:10 p.m. He was driving a green 2012 Kia Soul with NC tag EDW-3579.More >>
