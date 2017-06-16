Police: Missing 72-year-old Charlotte man may be disoriented or confused

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man they say has a cognitive issue and may be disoriented or confused.

Ronald Myers, 72, was last seen on the 8000 block of Charter Oaks Lane around 4:10 p.m. He was driving a green 2012 Kia Soul with NC tag EDW-3579.

Police say Myers may be headed to Rockford, Illinois.

He is described as a white male, 5'10" tall and 180 lbs. He has blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a multi-colored polo shirt.

Anyone who sees Myers or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.